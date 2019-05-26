Autoliv Inc. (ALV) Shares Bought by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Autoliv Inc. (NYSE:ALV) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,593 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Autoliv were worth $411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Autoliv by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,100,526 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $217,751,000 after acquiring an additional 106,503 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Autoliv by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,971,007 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $138,423,000 after purchasing an additional 176,137 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Autoliv by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,616,434 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $140,114,000 after purchasing an additional 164,737 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Autoliv by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,129,802 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $79,351,000 after purchasing an additional 138,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Autoliv by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 718,219 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $50,400,000 after purchasing an additional 63,644 shares during the last quarter. 34.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ALV opened at $66.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a PE ratio of 9.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.35. Autoliv Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.15 and a 52 week high of $115.37.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The auto parts company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Autoliv had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The business’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. Research analysts expect that Autoliv Inc. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 20th. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio is 36.31%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ALV shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Autoliv from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Longbow Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Autoliv in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Berenberg Bank raised Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Autoliv from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Autoliv has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.96.

Autoliv Profile

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry. The company offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, battery cable cutters, pedestrian protection systems, and child seats.

