Autonio Price Reaches $0.0103 (NIO)

Autonio (CURRENCY:NIO) traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 26th. Autonio has a total market capitalization of $864,035.00 and approximately $63,842.00 worth of Autonio was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Autonio has traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Autonio token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0103 or 0.00000130 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Mercatox and Ethfinex.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Autonio alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00004800 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.79 or 0.00426076 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012642 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001574 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000370 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $90.39 or 0.01139726 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.20 or 0.00141253 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00004382 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0666 or 0.00000840 BTC.

Autonio Token Profile

Autonio’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 83,801,750 tokens. The Reddit community for Autonio is /r/Autonio. Autonio’s official Twitter account is @AI_Autonio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Autonio is auton.io.

Autonio Token Trading

Autonio can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Ethfinex, Mercatox and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Autonio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Autonio should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Autonio using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Autonio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Autonio and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.