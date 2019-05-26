Azart (AZART) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $173.00

Azart (CURRENCY:AZART) traded up 10.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 26th. Azart has a market cap of $21,076.00 and approximately $173.00 worth of Azart was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Azart has traded 29.5% lower against the US dollar. One Azart coin can now be purchased for $0.0051 or 0.00000058 BTC on major exchanges including Stocks.Exchange and CryptoBridge.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00010006 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000099 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000062 BTC.

DigitalPrice (DP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Onix (ONX) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Uro (URO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Azart Profile

Azart (AZART) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 19th, 2018. Azart’s total supply is 4,146,379 coins. Azart’s official Twitter account is @AzartPay. Azart’s official website is azartpay.com.

Buying and Selling Azart

Azart can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Azart directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Azart should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Azart using one of the exchanges listed above.

