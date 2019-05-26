Baader Bank Analysts Give CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA (EVD) a €42.00 Price Target

Baader Bank set a €42.00 ($48.84) target price on CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA (ETR:EVD) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €43.50 ($50.58) target price on shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €46.00 ($53.49) target price on shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €43.50 ($50.58).

ETR EVD opened at €43.12 ($50.14) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.72. The company has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.91. CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA has a 12-month low of €30.64 ($35.63) and a 12-month high of €46.46 ($54.02).

CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA Company Profile

CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA operates in the leisure events market worldwide. It operates in two segments, Ticketing and Live Entertainment. The Ticketing segment produces, sells, brokers, distributes, and markets tickets for concerts, theatre, art, sports, and other events. It markets events (tickets) through eventim.de and using its network platform, EVENTIM.Net; in-house ticketing products through EVENTIM.Inhouse; sport ticketing products through EVENTIM.Tixx; and self-service products for event organizers through EVENTIM.Light, as well as provides a solution for ticket sales and admission control through EVENTIM.Access.

