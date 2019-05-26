Bank of America Corp (BAC) Position Lifted by Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC

Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 86.1% during the fourth quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Paragon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the first quarter worth $33,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 63.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bank of America alerts:

BAC has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group set a $33.00 target price on shares of Bank of America and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.98.

Shares of NYSE:BAC opened at $28.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $288.67 billion, a PE ratio of 10.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Bank of America Corp has a 52 week low of $22.66 and a 52 week high of $31.91.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.24 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 25.42% and a return on equity of 11.79%. Bank of America’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Bank of America Corp will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.99%.

In other news, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 129,615 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.78, for a total transaction of $3,859,934.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 243,617 shares in the company, valued at $7,254,914.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/05/26/bank-of-america-corp-bac-position-lifted-by-carlton-hofferkamp-jenks-wealth-management-llc.html.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.