Bank of America Corp DE Has $278,000 Stake in Territorial Bancorp Inc (TBNK)

Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Territorial Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:TBNK) by 61.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,080 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Territorial Bancorp were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 202,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its holdings in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 31,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 14,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 42.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 3,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 72,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,893,000 after purchasing an additional 4,030 shares during the last quarter. 45.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ TBNK opened at $27.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $267.66 million, a P/E ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Territorial Bancorp Inc has a 12-month low of $24.96 and a 12-month high of $31.95.

Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $18.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.70 million. Territorial Bancorp had a net margin of 26.26% and a return on equity of 8.86%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Territorial Bancorp Inc will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 8th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. Territorial Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.35%.

In other Territorial Bancorp news, General Counsel Vernon Hirata sold 2,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.73, for a total transaction of $68,992.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Ralph Y. Nakatsuka sold 5,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.63, for a total transaction of $143,865.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Territorial Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, April 13th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Territorial Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Territorial Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.00.

Territorial Bancorp Company Profile

Territorial Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Territorial Savings Bank, which provides financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in Hawaii. Its business consists primarily of accepting deposits from the general public and investing those deposits, together with funds generated from operations and borrowings, in one- to four-family residential mortgage loans and investment securities.

