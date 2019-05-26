Bank of America Corp DE Increases Holdings in TransEnterix, Inc. (TRXC)

Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of TransEnterix, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TRXC) by 45.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 129,949 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,852 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in TransEnterix were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TransEnterix by 4.8% during the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 313,895 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,821,000 after buying an additional 14,418 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of TransEnterix during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TransEnterix by 227.9% during the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 74,500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 51,780 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TransEnterix by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,821,799 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,117,000 after buying an additional 127,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of TransEnterix by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 741,871 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,677,000 after buying an additional 198,793 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN TRXC opened at $1.26 on Friday. TransEnterix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.03 and a 52 week high of $6.98.

TransEnterix (NYSEAMERICAN:TRXC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). The company had revenue of $2.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.50 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research raised TransEnterix from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TransEnterix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on TransEnterix in a report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $1.60 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.52.

TransEnterix Company Profile

TransEnterix, Inc, a medical device company, engages in the research, development, and sale of medical device robotics to enhance minimally invasive surgery. The company offers Senhance System, a multi-port robotic surgery system, which allows up to four arms to control robotic instruments and a camera in Europe.

