Barclays Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Talktalk Telecom Group (TALK)

Talktalk Telecom Group (LON:TALK)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by research analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 173 ($2.26) price target on shares of Talktalk Telecom Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Talktalk Telecom Group from GBX 110 ($1.44) to GBX 121 ($1.58) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Talktalk Telecom Group in a research report on Friday, January 25th. HSBC cut shares of Talktalk Telecom Group to a “reduce” rating and reduced their price target for the company from GBX 115 ($1.50) to GBX 82 ($1.07) in a research report on Monday, February 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 125 ($1.63) price target on shares of Talktalk Telecom Group in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Talktalk Telecom Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 119.60 ($1.56).

Shares of LON TALK opened at GBX 116.70 ($1.52) on Friday. Talktalk Telecom Group has a 1 year low of GBX 91.65 ($1.20) and a 1 year high of GBX 140.10 ($1.83). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 332.14, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 291.75.

About Talktalk Telecom Group

TalkTalk Telecom Group PLC is a provider of fixed line broadband, voice telephony, mobile and television services. The Company serves over four million residential and business customers under the TalkTalk and TalkTalk Business brands. TalkTalk residential packages offer broadband, phone, television and mobile services.

