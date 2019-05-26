Barings LLC Sells 21,000 Shares of Herbalife Nutrition Ltd (HLF)

Barings LLC cut its stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition Ltd (NYSE:HLF) by 40.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 30,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,000 shares during the quarter. Barings LLC’s holdings in Herbalife Nutrition were worth $1,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Herbalife Nutrition by 452.0% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 541 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Herbalife Nutrition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its holdings in Herbalife Nutrition by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new position in Herbalife Nutrition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $124,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Herbalife Nutrition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $134,000. 96.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HLF opened at $42.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 0.31. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd has a 1 year low of $42.60 and a 1 year high of $61.77.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Herbalife Nutrition had a net margin of 6.36% and a negative return on equity of 56.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Herbalife Nutrition Ltd will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on HLF shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Herbalife Nutrition in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. ValuEngine lowered Herbalife Nutrition from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Herbalife Nutrition in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Argus lowered Herbalife Nutrition from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Citigroup set a $66.00 price objective on Herbalife Nutrition and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.50.

In other Herbalife Nutrition news, SVP Edi Hienrich sold 738 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.62, for a total transaction of $35,143.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,059,354.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.31% of the company’s stock.

Herbalife Nutrition Company Profile

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. develops and sells nutrition solutions in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides science-based products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; and outer nutrition.

