Bayerische Motoren Werke (BAMXF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by UBS Group

UBS Group reissued their hold rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. UBS Group currently has a $74.00 price target on the stock.

BAMXF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays restated a buy rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Bayerische Motoren Werke from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a sell rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $72.29.

Shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke stock opened at $71.34 on Wednesday. Bayerische Motoren Werke has a 12 month low of $69.95 and a 12 month high of $102.35.

About Bayerische Motoren Werke

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. The company operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

