Berenberg Bank Reiterates “$98.00” Price Target for ePlus (PLUS)

Berenberg Bank set a $98.00 price objective on ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on PLUS. BidaskClub raised shares of ePlus from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Saturday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ePlus from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of ePlus from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $99.50.

Shares of ePlus stock opened at $75.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 17.89 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. ePlus has a 1 year low of $65.52 and a 1 year high of $107.25.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The software maker reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.18. ePlus had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 16.64%. The business had revenue of $325.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.65 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that ePlus will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Elaine D. Marion sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.25, for a total transaction of $456,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 66,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,110,738.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Elaine D. Marion sold 1,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $148,770.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,931,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,311,665. Insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in ePlus by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,953,108 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $139,003,000 after purchasing an additional 19,475 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in ePlus by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,125,813 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $104,364,000 after purchasing an additional 4,199 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in ePlus by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 500,868 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,646,000 after purchasing an additional 128,721 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in ePlus by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 419,986 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,186,000 after purchasing an additional 2,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in ePlus by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 275,561 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $24,398,000 after purchasing an additional 26,249 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

ePlus Company Profile

ePlus inc., through its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions that enable organizations to optimize their information technology (IT) environment and supply chain processes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally-provided and outsourced services; and advanced professional and managed services, including ePlus managed, professional, security, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

