BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,250 Shares of Gentex Co. (GNTX)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,938 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Gentex were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bremer Trust National Association bought a new position in shares of Gentex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gentex during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Gentex during the first quarter worth $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gentex during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Gentex during the first quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.58% of the company’s stock.

In other Gentex news, VP Matthew Chiodo sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.82, for a total value of $62,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $717,332.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary F. Goode sold 5,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.20, for a total value of $117,044.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $488,244. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 2,009 shares of company stock valued at $35,318 and sold 10,731 shares valued at $235,427. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on GNTX shares. BidaskClub lowered Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gentex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Gentex from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Longbow Research downgraded Gentex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.65 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Gentex in a report on Monday, February 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.28.

Gentex stock opened at $21.97 on Friday. Gentex Co. has a 52 week low of $17.80 and a 52 week high of $25.41. The stock has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.56, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.14.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. Gentex had a return on equity of 23.03% and a net margin of 23.45%. The firm had revenue of $468.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $463.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Gentex Co. will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gentex Company Profile

Gentex Corporation provides digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products worldwide. It designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, tier one automotive mirror manufacturers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

