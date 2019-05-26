Bermuda One Fund Llc Sells 33,200 Shares of Agilysys, Inc. (AGYS) Stock

Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) major shareholder Bermuda One Fund Llc sold 33,200 shares of Agilysys stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.44, for a total value of $745,008.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Bermuda One Fund Llc also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, May 17th, Bermuda One Fund Llc sold 16,900 shares of Agilysys stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.10, for a total value of $356,590.00.
- On Monday, May 20th, Bermuda One Fund Llc sold 32,800 shares of Agilysys stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.14, for a total value of $693,392.00.
- On Wednesday, May 15th, Bermuda One Fund Llc sold 27,100 shares of Agilysys stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.88, for a total value of $538,748.00.
- On Friday, May 10th, Bermuda One Fund Llc sold 16,400 shares of Agilysys stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.32, for a total value of $316,848.00.
- On Tuesday, May 7th, Bermuda One Fund Llc sold 15,651 shares of Agilysys stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total value of $302,533.83.
- On Thursday, May 2nd, Bermuda One Fund Llc sold 22,400 shares of Agilysys stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.92, for a total value of $423,808.00.
- On Friday, April 26th, Bermuda One Fund Llc sold 3,200 shares of Agilysys stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.93, for a total value of $60,576.00.
- On Monday, April 29th, Bermuda One Fund Llc sold 11,700 shares of Agilysys stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.94, for a total value of $221,598.00.
- On Monday, April 22nd, Bermuda One Fund Llc sold 8,000 shares of Agilysys stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.63, for a total value of $149,040.00.
- On Wednesday, April 24th, Bermuda One Fund Llc sold 17,400 shares of Agilysys stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.89, for a total value of $328,686.00.
Shares of AGYS opened at $22.37 on Friday. Agilysys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.94 and a 52-week high of $22.75. The company has a market capitalization of $526.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.25 and a beta of 0.57.
Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The software maker reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.07). Agilysys had a negative net margin of 9.35% and a negative return on equity of 12.49%. The business had revenue of $36.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Agilysys, Inc. will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AGYS. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agilysys in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Agilysys by 88.4% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,101 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA acquired a new position in shares of Agilysys in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agilysys in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Agilysys by 1,508.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,232 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,031 shares in the last quarter. 86.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub raised Agilysys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Agilysys in a research report on Friday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Maxim Group set a $25.00 price target on Agilysys and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Agilysys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th.
Agilysys Company Profile
Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. The company offers point-of-sale, property management, reservation and table management, inventory and procurement, workforce management, analytics, document management, and mobile and wireless solutions to streamline operations, and enhance efficiency and guest experience.
