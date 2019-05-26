BidaskClub Downgrades Independent Bank (INDB) to Sell

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on INDB. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Independent Bank from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Sandler O’Neill upgraded shares of Independent Bank from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Independent Bank currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $85.67.

NASDAQ INDB opened at $75.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 1.04. Independent Bank has a 52 week low of $66.12 and a 52 week high of $95.00.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The bank reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.03). Independent Bank had a net margin of 29.95% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The company had revenue of $104.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.30 million. Research analysts forecast that Independent Bank will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Independent Bank news, Director Kevin J. Jones sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.46, for a total transaction of $317,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Gerard F. Nadeau sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.69, for a total transaction of $204,225.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 19,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,570,653.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,721 shares of company stock worth $943,311 in the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INDB. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,538,233 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $367,642,000 after acquiring an additional 508,987 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 723,649 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,879,000 after acquiring an additional 183,447 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Independent Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $8,050,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 957,230 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $77,545,000 after acquiring an additional 114,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 426,898 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,583,000 after acquiring an additional 107,529 shares during the last quarter. 69.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Independent Bank Company Profile

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. Its products and services include demand deposits and time certificates of deposit, as well as checking, money market, and savings accounts.

