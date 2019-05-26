BidaskClub Downgrades Mellanox Technologies (MLNX) to Sell

BidaskClub cut shares of Mellanox Technologies (NASDAQ:MLNX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Mellanox Technologies to $124.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 28th. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered Mellanox Technologies from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Barclays lowered Mellanox Technologies from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $108.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Mellanox Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $117.95 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Mellanox Technologies from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Mellanox Technologies has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $115.00.

Shares of MLNX stock opened at $109.75 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.29. Mellanox Technologies has a one year low of $65.68 and a one year high of $121.13.

Mellanox Technologies (NASDAQ:MLNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $305.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.40 million. Mellanox Technologies had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 17.69%. Mellanox Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. Research analysts expect that Mellanox Technologies will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Mellanox Technologies news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.30, for a total value of $473,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new stake in Mellanox Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $1,775,000. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Mellanox Technologies by 178.1% in the first quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC now owns 265,874 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $31,469,000 after purchasing an additional 170,274 shares during the last quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Mellanox Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $3,607,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in Mellanox Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $2,130,000. Finally, Moab Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Mellanox Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $5,947,000. Institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

About Mellanox Technologies

Mellanox Technologies, Ltd., a fabless semiconductor company, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells interconnect products and solutions. Its products facilitate data transmission between servers, storage systems, communications infrastructure equipment, and other embedded systems. The company offers InfiniBand solutions, including switch and gateway integrated circuits (ICs), adapter cards, cables, modules, and software, as well as switch, gateway, and long-haul systems; and Ethernet solutions, such as Ethernet switch products and Ethernet adapters for use in enterprise data center, high-performance computing, embedded environments, hyperscale, Web 2.0, and cloud data centers.

