BioSig Technologies (BSGM) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BioSig Technologies (NASDAQ:BSGM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BioSig Technologies, Inc. is a medical device company which is engaged in developing technology platform to improve cardiac recording during electrophysiology studies and ablation procedures. “

Separately, Laidlaw set a $11.00 price objective on BioSig Technologies and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th.

Shares of BioSig Technologies stock opened at $6.87 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.99, a current ratio of 10.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. BioSig Technologies has a twelve month low of $3.50 and a twelve month high of $9.97.

BioSig Technologies (NASDAQ:BSGM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 15th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.03). As a group, equities analysts expect that BioSig Technologies will post -1.17 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Kenneth L. Londoner purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.78 per share, for a total transaction of $116,700.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kenneth L. Londoner purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.88 per share, with a total value of $41,280.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 26.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSGM. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in BioSig Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in BioSig Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $670,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in BioSig Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in BioSig Technologies in the first quarter worth about $368,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in BioSig Technologies by 49.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 29,922 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.33% of the company’s stock.

BioSig Technologies Company Profile

BioSig Technologies, Inc, a development stage medical device company, engages in developing a proprietary biomedical signal processing technology platform to extract information from physiologic signals. Its product is PURE (Precise Uninterrupted Real-time evaluation of Electrograms) EP System, a surface electrocardiogram and intracardiac multichannel recording and analysis system that acquires, processes, and displays electrocardiogram and electrograms required during electrophysiology studies and catheter ablation procedures.

