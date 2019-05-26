Bitcoin Private (BTCP) Price Up 20.1% Over Last 7 Days

Bitcoin Private (CURRENCY:BTCP) traded up 10.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 25th. Bitcoin Private has a market capitalization of $1.71 million and approximately $3,051.00 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Private has traded 20.1% higher against the dollar. One Bitcoin Private coin can currently be bought for about $0.37 or 0.00004565 BTC on major exchanges including TradeOgre, Trade Satoshi, Exrates and Nanex.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.31 or 0.00891834 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.65 or 0.00283331 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.92 or 0.00136562 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00021493 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0914 or 0.00001143 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0872 or 0.00001091 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0768 or 0.00000961 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Bitcoin Private Profile

BTCP is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 1st, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,722,120 coins and its circulating supply is 4,692,574 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is /r/bitcoinprivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoin Private is btcprivate.org.

Bitcoin Private Coin Trading

Bitcoin Private can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Nanex, Trade Satoshi, Sistemkoin, TradeOgre, Exrates, TOPBTC, Altcoin Trader and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Private should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Private using one of the exchanges listed above.

