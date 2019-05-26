BKS Advisors LLC Has $681,000 Holdings in The Coca-Cola Co (KO)

BKS Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 43.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,528 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,375 shares during the quarter. BKS Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in KO. Norges Bank acquired a new position in The Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,717,527,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 4,577.0% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,634,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 19,215,135 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 61,139,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,894,961,000 after buying an additional 11,126,961 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 253,865,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,020,541,000 after buying an additional 7,272,015 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 46,561,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,200,726,000 after buying an additional 4,528,987 shares during the period. 67.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KO opened at $49.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The Coca-Cola Co has a one year low of $41.93 and a one year high of $50.84. The company has a market cap of $211.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.85, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.53.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 45.12% and a net margin of 20.91%. The firm had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 76.92%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley raised The Coca-Cola from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. UBS Group upped their target price on The Coca-Cola from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. ValuEngine raised The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on The Coca-Cola from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.20.

In related news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 14,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total transaction of $697,653.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 108,551 shares in the company, valued at $5,373,274.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Francisco Crespo sold 16,426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total value of $804,874.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 77,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,778,341. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,840 shares of company stock valued at $3,257,201 over the last quarter. 1.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantbased beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

