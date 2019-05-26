Blacer Coin (BLCR) Market Cap Tops $11,842.00

Blacer Coin (CURRENCY:BLCR) traded down 11.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 26th. In the last week, Blacer Coin has traded 10% higher against the dollar. Blacer Coin has a market capitalization of $11,842.00 and $1,539.00 worth of Blacer Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Blacer Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0721 or 0.00000903 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Escodex, CryptoBridge and CoinExchange.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Blacer Coin Profile

Blacer Coin is a coin. Blacer Coin’s total supply is 831,616 coins and its circulating supply is 164,249 coins. Blacer Coin’s official Twitter account is @BlacerCoins. The Reddit community for Blacer Coin is /r/BlacerCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Blacer Coin is blacercoin.com.

Buying and Selling Blacer Coin

Blacer Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, CryptoBridge and Escodex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blacer Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blacer Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Blacer Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

