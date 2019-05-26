BMO Capital Markets Reiterates C$9.00 Price Target for Computer Modelling Group (CMG)

Computer Modelling Group (TSE:CMG) has been assigned a C$9.00 price objective by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 27.12% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on CMG. Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Computer Modelling Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Computer Modelling Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Computer Modelling Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$8.38.

Shares of Computer Modelling Group stock opened at C$7.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $568.01 million and a PE ratio of 25.47. Computer Modelling Group has a 12 month low of C$5.25 and a 12 month high of C$10.36.

Computer Modelling Group Company Profile

Computer Modelling Group Ltd., a computer software technology company, develops and licenses reservoir simulation software in Canada. The company offers CMOST AI, an intelligent optimization and analysis tool that offers solution for its reservoir by combining statistical analysis, machine learning, and non-biased data interpretation; IMEX, a black oil simulator that is used to model primary and secondary oil recovery processes in conventional and unconventional oil/gas reservoirs; GEM, an equation-of-state reservoir simulator for compositional, chemical, and unconventional reservoir modelling; STARS, a thermal and processes reservoir simulator for the modelling of steam, solvents, air, and chemical recovery processes; and CoFlow, a reservoir and production system modelling software that allows reservoir and production engineers to collaborate on the same asset.

