Boston Family Office LLC Boosts Stake in Waste Management, Inc. (WM)

Boston Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 9.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Northstar Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Northstar Capital Management LLC now owns 11,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 548.4% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 26,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,393,000 after purchasing an additional 22,744 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 177,432 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,790,000 after purchasing an additional 17,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inlet Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth $2,952,000. 74.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:WM opened at $108.43 on Friday. Waste Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.96 and a twelve month high of $109.99. The firm has a market cap of $46.06 billion, a PE ratio of 25.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 29.12% and a net margin of 12.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $0.5125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is currently 48.81%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WM. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Waste Management from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. UBS Group downgraded Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. KeyCorp began coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Monday, February 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $113.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Waste Management presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.22.

In related news, EVP John J. Morris sold 42,795 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.38, for a total value of $4,552,532.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 101,332 shares in the company, valued at $10,779,698.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael J. Watson sold 700 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.55, for a total value of $73,185.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $995,106.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,811 shares of company stock valued at $4,657,346 over the last 90 days. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

