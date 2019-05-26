Braemar Hotels & Resorts (BHR) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. B. Riley lowered shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Braemar Hotels & Resorts currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.75.

NYSE BHR opened at $12.06 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $397.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 1.08. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a one year low of $8.32 and a one year high of $14.03.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.49). The business had revenue of $128.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.97 million. Braemar Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 0.80% and a negative return on equity of 0.97%. Equities analysts anticipate that Braemar Hotels & Resorts will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BHR. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its stake in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 184.5% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 10,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 7,014 shares during the period. Symons Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth about $103,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth about $131,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 9.6% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.41% of the company’s stock.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

