BridgeCoin Price Tops $0.45 on Major Exchanges (BCO)

BridgeCoin (CURRENCY:BCO) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 26th. BridgeCoin has a total market capitalization of $12.05 million and approximately $1,057.00 worth of BridgeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, BridgeCoin has traded up 2.4% against the US dollar. One BridgeCoin coin can now be bought for $0.45 or 0.00005585 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $100.39 or 0.01256158 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001489 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012628 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001271 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000906 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00006850 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001358 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00058103 BTC.

BridgeCoin Profile

BridgeCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on July 12th, 2017. BridgeCoin’s total supply is 27,000,000 coins. BridgeCoin’s official Twitter account is @CryptoBridge. The official website for BridgeCoin is www.crypto-bridge.org.

Buying and Selling BridgeCoin

BridgeCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BridgeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BridgeCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BridgeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

