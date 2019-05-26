Bright Scholar Education Holdngs (BEDU) Stock Rating Lowered by Morgan Stanley

Bright Scholar Education Holdngs (NYSE:BEDU) was downgraded by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note issued on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Bright Scholar Education Holdngs from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.28 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bright Scholar Education Holdngs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.14.

Bright Scholar Education Holdngs stock opened at $9.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.53 and a beta of 1.33. Bright Scholar Education Holdngs has a 1 year low of $8.82 and a 1 year high of $19.50.

Bright Scholar Education Holdngs (NYSE:BEDU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $508.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $500.63 million. Bright Scholar Education Holdngs had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 10.40%. Bright Scholar Education Holdngs’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bright Scholar Education Holdngs will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BEDU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Bright Scholar Education Holdngs by 255.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bright Scholar Education Holdngs by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 37,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 10,400 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Bright Scholar Education Holdngs by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 108,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 22,800 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bright Scholar Education Holdngs in the 4th quarter worth approximately $246,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bright Scholar Education Holdngs by 47.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 109,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 35,198 shares during the period. 11.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bright Scholar Education Holdngs

Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited operates K-12 schools in China. Its schools comprise international schools, bilingual schools, and kindergartens. The company also offers a range of complementary education services, including international camps and after-school programs, as well as international education consulting services.

