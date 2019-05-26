Brinker International (EAT) Upgraded to “Hold” by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on EAT. Maxim Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Brinker International in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brinker International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Brinker International in a report on Friday, April 26th. They issued a sell rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a market perform rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Brinker International in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $45.69.

Get Brinker International alerts:

Shares of NYSE EAT opened at $38.83 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.09, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.11. Brinker International has a 52-week low of $40.29 and a 52-week high of $54.14.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The restaurant operator reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $839.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $831.16 million. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 19.10% and a net margin of 4.75%. Brinker International’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Brinker International will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. Brinker International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.43%.

In related news, EVP Kelly C. Baltes bought 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $42.05 per share, for a total transaction of $33,640.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,134 shares in the company, valued at $552,284.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Brinker International by 4.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,929,519 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $218,770,000 after buying an additional 187,775 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Brinker International by 9.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,585,170 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $114,731,000 after buying an additional 228,830 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Brinker International by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,326,114 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $58,322,000 after buying an additional 16,133 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Brinker International by 55.9% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,215,261 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $53,520,000 after buying an additional 435,504 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Brinker International by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 973,223 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $42,802,000 after buying an additional 201,431 shares during the period.

Brinker International Company Profile

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 27, 2018, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,686 restaurants comprising 997 company-owned restaurants and 689 franchised restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy brand names.

Further Reading: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Brinker International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brinker International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.