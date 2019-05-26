Broadcom Inc (AVGO) Shares Bought by GWM Advisors LLC

GWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 906.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,516 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Miles Capital Inc. increased its position in Broadcom by 190.0% during the 1st quarter. Miles Capital Inc. now owns 3,933 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577 shares during the period. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. increased its position in Broadcom by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 6,740 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new position in Broadcom during the 1st quarter valued at $13,509,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in Broadcom by 1,027.4% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 14,701 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,421,000 after purchasing an additional 13,397 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Broadcom by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 586 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. 86.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Broadcom stock opened at $255.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.59, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.68. Broadcom Inc has a 1 year low of $197.46 and a 1 year high of $323.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.32 by $1.23. The company had revenue of $5.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.83 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 30.50% and a return on equity of 30.31%. Broadcom’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.12 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Broadcom Inc will post 18.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AVGO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Broadcom to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Broadcom to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $325.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Broadcom to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $305.03.

In other Broadcom news, insider Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.27, for a total transaction of $5,825,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Charlie B. Kawwas sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.51, for a total transaction of $3,045,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 87,824 shares of company stock worth $26,390,919. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

