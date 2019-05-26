Broderick Brian C Purchases New Stake in Altria Group Inc (MO)

Broderick Brian C purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.
Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Country Trust Bank grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 86.9% in the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 627.6% in the 4th quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 64.04% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MO shares. TheStreet upgraded Altria Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Altria Group from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Citigroup set a $52.00 target price on Altria Group and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. ValuEngine cut Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Altria Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.53.
In other news, Director Nabil Y. Sakkab acquired 1,352 shares of Altria Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $52.11 per share, with a total value of $70,452.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,660 shares in the company, valued at $2,066,682.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jody L. Begley sold 3,250 shares of Altria Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.38, for a total value of $173,485.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.
Shares of MO stock opened at $52.40 on Friday. Altria Group Inc has a 1-year low of $42.40 and a 1-year high of $66.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market cap of $98.04 billion, a PE ratio of 13.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.35.
Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). Altria Group had a net margin of 24.87% and a return on equity of 49.42%. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Altria Group Inc will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.11%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is 80.20%.
About Altria Group
Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.
