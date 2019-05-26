Broderick Brian C Purchases New Stake in Altria Group Inc (MO)

Broderick Brian C purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Country Trust Bank grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 86.9% in the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 627.6% in the 4th quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 64.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Altria Group alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MO shares. TheStreet upgraded Altria Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Altria Group from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Citigroup set a $52.00 target price on Altria Group and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. ValuEngine cut Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Altria Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.53.

In other news, Director Nabil Y. Sakkab acquired 1,352 shares of Altria Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $52.11 per share, with a total value of $70,452.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,660 shares in the company, valued at $2,066,682.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jody L. Begley sold 3,250 shares of Altria Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.38, for a total value of $173,485.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MO stock opened at $52.40 on Friday. Altria Group Inc has a 1-year low of $42.40 and a 1-year high of $66.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market cap of $98.04 billion, a PE ratio of 13.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.35.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). Altria Group had a net margin of 24.87% and a return on equity of 49.42%. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Altria Group Inc will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.11%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is 80.20%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Broderick Brian C Purchases New Stake in Altria Group Inc (MO)” was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international copyright laws. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/05/26/broderick-brian-c-purchases-new-stake-in-altria-group-inc-mo.html.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

Read More: What is a good dividend yield?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.