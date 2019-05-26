Brokerages Anticipate Earthstone Energy Inc (ESTE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $43.20 Million

Analysts expect that Earthstone Energy Inc (NYSE:ESTE) will report $43.20 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Earthstone Energy’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $48.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $32.00 million. Earthstone Energy posted sales of $37.15 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Earthstone Energy will report full year sales of $189.98 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $175.10 million to $203.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $222.38 million, with estimates ranging from $207.60 million to $234.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Earthstone Energy.

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $40.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.82 million. Earthstone Energy had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 3.75%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ESTE. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Earthstone Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Stephens set a $9.00 target price on Earthstone Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded Earthstone Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Earthstone Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Imperial Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $9.00 target price (up from $7.00) on shares of Earthstone Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.25.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ESTE. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Earthstone Energy by 312.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,045 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,064 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Earthstone Energy by 141.4% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,439 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 4,943 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Earthstone Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Earthstone Energy by 83.0% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 22,142 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 10,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Investors Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Earthstone Energy during the first quarter valued at about $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.12% of the company’s stock.

Earthstone Energy stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,054. The company has a market cap of $478.06 million, a PE ratio of 4.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Earthstone Energy has a twelve month low of $4.21 and a twelve month high of $11.00.

Earthstone Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the development and operation of oil and gas properties in the United States. Its asset portfolio includes the Midland Basin of west Texas and the Eagle Ford trend of south Texas. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 93 gross Eagle Ford wells; and 13 gross Austin Chalk wells, as well as had 98,847 thousand barrels of oil equivalent (MBOE) of total proved reserves comprised 23,646 MBOE of proved developed reserves and 75,201 MBOE of proved undeveloped reserves.

