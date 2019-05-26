Brokerages Expect Crown Holdings, Inc. (CCK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.03 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) will post $3.03 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Crown’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.98 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.09 billion. Crown posted sales of $3.05 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Crown will report full year sales of $11.84 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.66 billion to $12.00 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $12.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.68 billion to $12.21 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Crown.

Get Crown alerts:

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The industrial products company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.05. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. Crown had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 54.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CCK. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Crown from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Crown from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Crown and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Crown and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Crown in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.67.

In other news, Director John W. Conway sold 129,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.06, for a total transaction of $7,489,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,156,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,156,666.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCK. Man Group plc increased its position in shares of Crown by 31.6% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 8,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 2,075 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Crown by 151.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 338,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,256,000 after buying an additional 204,088 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in shares of Crown by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 11,991,072 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $575,572,000 after buying an additional 137,867 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in shares of Crown during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crown during the fourth quarter valued at about $575,000. Institutional investors own 98.63% of the company’s stock.

Crown stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,049,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,354,275. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.87. The company has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a PE ratio of 11.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.66. Crown has a 12 month low of $39.05 and a 12 month high of $61.40.

Crown Company Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

Further Reading: Price-Sales Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Crown (CCK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.