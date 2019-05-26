Brokers Set Expectations for Nordstrom, Inc.’s Q3 2020 Earnings (JWN)

Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) – Research analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for Nordstrom in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 22nd. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst E. Murphy now forecasts that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $0.80 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.84. Piper Jaffray Companies has a “Neutral” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Nordstrom’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.83 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.40 EPS.

Get Nordstrom alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on JWN. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Nordstrom from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective (down from $40.00) on shares of Nordstrom in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Nordstrom from $48.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut Nordstrom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.30 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.73.

NYSE:JWN opened at $33.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of 9.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.48. Nordstrom has a 1 year low of $33.75 and a 1 year high of $67.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The specialty retailer reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. Nordstrom had a return on equity of 52.45% and a net margin of 3.27%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Nordstrom during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in Nordstrom during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Nordstrom during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Nordstrom during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Nordstrom during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 60.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Nordstrom news, insider Christine Deputy sold 13,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.61, for a total transaction of $559,213.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Erik B. Nordstrom sold 17,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.07, for a total value of $782,771.34. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,653,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,931,547.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 49,180 shares of company stock valued at $2,164,864. 5.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.69%.

About Nordstrom

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded full-line stores and online store at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; Jeffrey boutiques; clearance stores that operate under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses and TrunkClub.com; and Nordstrom Locals.

Further Reading: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Receive News & Ratings for Nordstrom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordstrom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.