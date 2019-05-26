Bryan Harkins Sells 4,300 Shares of Cboe Global Markets Inc (CBOE) Stock

Cboe Global Markets Inc (NASDAQ:CBOE) EVP Bryan Harkins sold 4,300 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.71, for a total transaction of $458,853.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,659,065.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

CBOE stock opened at $106.95 on Friday. Cboe Global Markets Inc has a 12 month low of $87.87 and a 12 month high of $115.11.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $280.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.49 million.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 62.7% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 36,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,579,000 after buying an additional 14,095 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 112,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,763,000 after buying an additional 10,539 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Cboe Global Markets during the 4th quarter valued at about $88,862,000. Castleark Management LLC bought a new stake in Cboe Global Markets during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,461,000. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 1,173.4% during the 4th quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,810,000 after buying an additional 35,883 shares in the last quarter. 81.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CBOE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. MKM Partners raised shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 25th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $105.00 to $103.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Monday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.83.

About Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, U.S. Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

