Burleson & Company LLC Sells 1,692 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (SCHA)

Burleson & Company LLC cut its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 46,086 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,692 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF accounts for 1.4% of Burleson & Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Burleson & Company LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHA. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 106.8% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 50.3% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

SCHA opened at $69.12 on Friday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $57.04 and a 12-month high of $78.34.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/05/26/burleson-company-llc-sells-1692-shares-of-schwab-us-small-cap-etf-scha.html.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

Featured Story: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.