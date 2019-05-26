BWX Limited (BWX) Insider Acquires A$82,000.00 in Stock

BWX Limited (ASX:BWX) insider Fiona Bennett acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$1.64 ($1.16) per share, with a total value of A$82,000.00 ($58,156.03).

Shares of BWX traded up A$0.04 ($0.03) during trading hours on Friday, hitting A$1.64 ($1.16). The stock had a trading volume of 656,613 shares. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.59, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.80. BWX Limited has a 12 month low of A$1.35 ($0.95) and a 12 month high of A$6.07 ($4.30). The firm has a market capitalization of $203.91 million and a P/E ratio of 12.33.

BWX Company Profile

BWX Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and wholesale of natural body, hair, and skin care products in Australia and internationally. The company owns, produces, and distributes products under the Sukin, Mineral Fusion, Andalou Naturals, DermaSukin, Life Basics, Uspa, Edward Beale, and Renew personal care brands.

