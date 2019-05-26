Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $4.90 Million Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (EFV)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. reduced its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 100,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,916 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $4,897,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ruggie Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 36.2% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 290.9% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EFV stock opened at $48.13 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a twelve month low of $49.15 and a twelve month high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

