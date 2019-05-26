Canadian National Railway (CNI) Position Lowered by Freestone Capital Holdings LLC

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC cut its position in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 6.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,030 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 464 shares during the quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 1.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 208,984 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,766,000 after purchasing an additional 3,678 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 2.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 19,024,269 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,708,379,000 after purchasing an additional 497,662 shares during the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA bought a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the third quarter valued at about $4,354,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 71.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,834 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter valued at about $146,000. 54.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CNI opened at $91.49 on Friday. Canadian National Railway has a 1 year low of $70.36 and a 1 year high of $95.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.07.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 23.64% and a net margin of 29.86%. Canadian National Railway’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.3982 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CNI. National Bank Financial reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Canadian National Railway from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. ValuEngine raised Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on Canadian National Railway from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Canadian National Railway presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.12.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

