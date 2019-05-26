CarMax, Inc (KMX) Shares Sold by Mason Street Advisors LLC

Mason Street Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 24,265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 354 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in CarMax were worth $1,694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in CarMax by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,551,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,054,000 after purchasing an additional 26,977 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in CarMax by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,190,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,181,000 after purchasing an additional 140,198 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in CarMax by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,962,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,129,000 after purchasing an additional 53,495 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in CarMax by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,504,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,404,000 after purchasing an additional 258,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in CarMax during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,206,000.

Shares of NYSE:KMX opened at $76.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.71 billion, a PE ratio of 15.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 0.53. CarMax, Inc has a 52-week low of $55.24 and a 52-week high of $81.67.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 29th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.09. CarMax had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 24.67%. The company had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. CarMax’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CarMax, Inc will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Eric M. Margolin sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.74, for a total value of $1,554,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,733,338.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 3,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.04, for a total transaction of $247,503.36. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $804,954.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 383,655 shares of company stock worth $27,437,638. 2.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on KMX shares. Stephens upgraded shares of CarMax from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of CarMax from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of CarMax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CarMax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Buckingham Research upped their price target on shares of CarMax from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.36.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

