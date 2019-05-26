Cato Corp (CATO) Shares Bought by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Cato Corp (NYSE:CATO) by 50.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,697 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,623 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Cato were worth $205,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Cato by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,526,035 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $50,316,000 after purchasing an additional 262,563 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cato by 3.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,820,845 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $38,273,000 after buying an additional 61,154 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cato by 2.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 634,910 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $13,346,000 after buying an additional 17,792 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cato by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 584,177 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,334,000 after buying an additional 64,150 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cato by 67.1% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 336,360 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,800,000 after buying an additional 135,097 shares during the period. 81.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cato alerts:

NYSE CATO opened at $13.94 on Friday. Cato Corp has a twelve month low of $13.04 and a twelve month high of $26.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $342.94 million, a P/E ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 0.41.

Cato (NYSE:CATO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The specialty retailer reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.11). Cato had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 9.26%. The company had revenue of $192.44 million during the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Cato from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Cato Corp (CATO) Shares Bought by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA” was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/05/26/cato-corp-cato-shares-bought-by-bnp-paribas-arbitrage-sa.html.

Cato Company Profile

The Cato Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of fashion apparel and accessories primarily in the southeastern United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores and e-commerce Websites offer a range of apparel and accessories, including dressy, career, and casual sportswear; and dresses, coats, shoes, lingerie, costume jewelry, and handbags, as well as men's wear, and lines for kids and infants.

Featured Story: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CATO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cato Corp (NYSE:CATO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cato Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cato and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.