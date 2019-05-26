Celanese Co. (CE) Holdings Boosted by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 202.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 249,791 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 167,206 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Celanese were worth $24,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Acima Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celanese during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celanese during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celanese during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Celanese during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Celanese during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 99.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Celanese alerts:

In other news, Director John K. Wulff sold 9,175 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.32, for a total value of $993,836.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,152,535.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

CE has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Celanese in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. UBS Group set a $126.00 target price on Celanese and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Celanese from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 8th. ValuEngine raised Celanese from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Celanese from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.53.

Shares of NYSE CE opened at $99.38 on Friday. Celanese Co. has a 1-year low of $82.91 and a 1-year high of $119.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.34.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.13. Celanese had a return on equity of 39.76% and a net margin of 16.89%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Celanese Co. will post 10.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 29th were paid a $0.62 dividend. This is a boost from Celanese’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 26th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.55%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/05/26/celanese-co-ce-holdings-boosted-by-great-west-life-assurance-co-can.html.

Celanese Profile

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

Further Reading: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE).

Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.