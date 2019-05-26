Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Sells 546 Shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (BEN)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC cut its stake in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,169 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 546 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BEN. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Franklin Resources by 526.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,705,633 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $198,889,000 after acquiring an additional 5,635,864 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in Franklin Resources by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 32,666,942 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $993,402,000 after acquiring an additional 4,764,162 shares in the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia acquired a new position in Franklin Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,975,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Franklin Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,182,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Franklin Resources by 2,525.9% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,046,540 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,968,602 shares in the last quarter. 48.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Franklin Resources alerts:

In other Franklin Resources news, EVP Craig Steven Tyle sold 10,663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.82, for a total value of $349,959.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 22.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BEN opened at $33.28 on Friday. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.34 and a 52-week high of $35.82. The company has a market capitalization of $16.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The closed-end fund reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.08. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 26.10%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. Franklin Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BEN shares. Bank of America set a $32.00 price target on Franklin Resources and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Franklin Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $34.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Franklin Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Citigroup upped their target price on Franklin Resources from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised Franklin Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.55.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/05/26/cetera-advisor-networks-llc-sells-546-shares-of-franklin-resources-inc-ben.html.

About Franklin Resources

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

Featured Story: What does a bar chart display?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.