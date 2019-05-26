Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Takes $261,000 Position in Charter Communications Inc (CHTR)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CHTR. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $846,691,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Charter Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $360,022,000. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in Charter Communications by 1,950.6% in the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 414,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,752,000 after acquiring an additional 394,169 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Charter Communications by 5,199.7% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 243,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,472,000 after acquiring an additional 239,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Charter Communications by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,218,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,980,000 after acquiring an additional 167,729 shares in the last quarter. 74.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Charter Communications stock opened at $375.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $83.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.40. Charter Communications Inc has a 52 week low of $259.48 and a 52 week high of $387.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $11.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.20 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 2.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Charter Communications Inc will post 7.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CHTR shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Charter Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $400.00 to $375.00 in a report on Friday, March 29th. Macquarie cut shares of Charter Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $390.00 to $427.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $385.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $365.88.

In other Charter Communications news, Director Craig A. Jacobson sold 1,325 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.18, for a total value of $497,113.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,773 shares in the company, valued at $4,792,174.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard R. Dykhouse sold 2,019 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.83, for a total transaction of $704,287.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,880 shares in the company, valued at $3,446,440.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

