Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Transportation ETF (NYSEARCA:XTN) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Transportation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $550,000. Enterprise Financial Services Corp acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF in the first quarter valued at $49,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,077,000. Suntrust Banks Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 14,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P Transportation ETF alerts:

Shares of SPDR S&P Transportation ETF stock opened at $58.74 on Friday. SPDR S&P Transportation ETF has a 1-year low of $50.58 and a 1-year high of $69.25.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Cetera Advisors LLC Invests $49,000 in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF (XTN) Stock” was originally published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/05/26/cetera-advisors-llc-invests-49000-in-spdr-sp-transportation-etf-xtn-stock.html.

Further Reading: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Transportation ETF (NYSEARCA:XTN).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Transportation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Transportation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.