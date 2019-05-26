Cetera Advisors LLC Invests $49,000 in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF (XTN) Stock

Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Transportation ETF (NYSEARCA:XTN) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Transportation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $550,000. Enterprise Financial Services Corp acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF in the first quarter valued at $49,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,077,000. Suntrust Banks Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 14,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period.
Shares of SPDR S&P Transportation ETF stock opened at $58.74 on Friday. SPDR S&P Transportation ETF has a 1-year low of $50.58 and a 1-year high of $69.25.
Further Reading: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Transportation ETF (NYSEARCA:XTN).
Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Transportation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Transportation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.