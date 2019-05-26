Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Sells 2,293 Shares of UBS Group AG (UBS)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC decreased its position in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) by 11.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,186 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,293 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UBS Group during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. CWM LLC raised its position in UBS Group by 187.3% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,873 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC bought a new position in UBS Group during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in UBS Group during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp raised its position in UBS Group by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 4,088 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. 31.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get UBS Group alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised UBS Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered UBS Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. Finally, FIG Partners lowered UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. UBS Group currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of NYSE:UBS opened at $11.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $45.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. UBS Group AG has a 12-month low of $11.60 and a 12-month high of $16.68.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.71 billion during the quarter. UBS Group had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 12.50%. Analysts expect that UBS Group AG will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This story was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright law. The correct version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/05/26/checchi-capital-advisers-llc-sells-2293-shares-of-ubs-group-ag-ubs.html.

About UBS Group

UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advisory and solutions to private clients, and high and ultra high net worth clients.

Read More: Support Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS).

Receive News & Ratings for UBS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UBS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.