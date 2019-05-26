Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Takes Position in Iqvia Holdings Inc (IQV)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,688 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IQV. C J Advisory Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Iqvia in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Iqvia in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Iqvia by 140.2% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 209 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Iqvia in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Iqvia during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. 94.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IQV opened at $136.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market cap of $26.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.80. Iqvia Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $97.64 and a 52-week high of $146.10.

Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The medical research company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. Iqvia had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 15.08%. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Iqvia Holdings Inc will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IQV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group set a $170.00 price target on shares of Iqvia and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 15th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Iqvia from $160.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Iqvia from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price target on shares of Iqvia to $148.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Iqvia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.88.

In other Iqvia news, Director Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 4,044,480 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.80, for a total transaction of $569,462,784.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ari Bousbib sold 96,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.96, for a total transaction of $13,532,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,187,753 shares of company stock worth $589,529,674. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

About Iqvia

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

