Chesapeake Energy Co. (CHK) Receives $3.89 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NYSE:CHK) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.89.

CHK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James set a $5.00 price target on Chesapeake Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. TheStreet cut Chesapeake Energy from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. MKM Partners set a $3.00 price objective on Chesapeake Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Chesapeake Energy from $2.50 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th.

In other Chesapeake Energy news, major shareholder Ngp Energy Capital Management, sold 568,424 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.25, for a total value of $1,847,378.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHK. Carlyle Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the first quarter valued at $535,982,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 301.6% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 20,994,654 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $65,083,000 after buying an additional 15,766,956 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $21,828,000. Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the first quarter valued at $23,597,000. Finally, Algebris UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the first quarter valued at $6,480,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.64% of the company’s stock.

Chesapeake Energy stock opened at $2.01 on Thursday. Chesapeake Energy has a 12 month low of $1.71 and a 12 month high of $5.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.39.

Chesapeake Energy (NYSE:CHK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). Chesapeake Energy had a negative return on equity of 138.70% and a net margin of 5.39%. The company had revenue of $929.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. Chesapeake Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chesapeake Energy will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Marcellus in Northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania; Haynesville located in Northwestern Louisiana; Eagle Ford in South Texas; Brazos Valley in Southeast Texas; Powder River Basin in Wyoming; and Mid-Continent in Anadarko Basin of northwestern Oklahoma.

