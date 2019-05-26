Chubb (CB) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chubb (NYSE:CB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Chubb's shares have outperformed its industry in a year’s time. The company benefits from a suite of compelling products as well as services. Its inorganic growth story is impressive, helping it to achieve a higher long-term ROE. Increased scales, efficiencies and a solid balance sheet will lend it a competitive edge. It estimates solid growth in Overseas General operations, which includes both commercial and consumer lines. A strong capital position aids Chubb to boost shareholders’ value and invest in strategic initiatives for driving growth. However, exposure to cat loss remains a concern as it induces volatility in underwriting profitability. Also, mounting expenses weigh on margin expansion. Chubb Limited’s first-quarter 2019 core operating income of $2.54 per share outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.49 by 2% and also improved 8.5% year over year on the back of robust premium growth and net investment income.”
Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Chubb from $160.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $157.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Sandler O’Neill lowered Chubb from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered Chubb from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $141.00 to $131.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Chubb from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Chubb presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $151.00.
Shares of CB opened at $148.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Chubb has a one year low of $119.54 and a one year high of $148.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.70, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.82.
Chubb (NYSE:CB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.05. Chubb had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 11.55%. The company had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Chubb will post 10.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 20th. This is an increase from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. Chubb’s payout ratio is 30.93%.
In related news, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 2,000 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.87, for a total transaction of $283,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul J. Krump sold 3,450 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $500,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 139,160 shares in the company, valued at $20,178,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,329 shares of company stock worth $3,196,761 over the last quarter. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CB. Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in Chubb by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 37,280,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,982,160,000 after acquiring an additional 417,887 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Chubb by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,323,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Chubb during the fourth quarter worth $162,000. Kanawha Capital Management LLC increased its position in Chubb by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 40,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,263,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. Finally, Monarch Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Chubb by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $960,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.50% of the company’s stock.
About Chubb
Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.
