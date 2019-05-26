Church & Dwight (CHD) PT Raised to $80.00 at SunTrust Banks

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) had its price objective raised by SunTrust Banks to $80.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Church & Dwight from $74.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Church & Dwight to $75.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Atlantic Securities downgraded Church & Dwight from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Citigroup downgraded Church & Dwight from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $73.80 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Church & Dwight from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Church & Dwight currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $68.14.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

NYSE:CHD opened at $74.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $18.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.24. Church & Dwight has a 1 year low of $46.32 and a 1 year high of $75.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 24.62% and a net margin of 14.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Church & Dwight will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a $0.2275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.09%.

In other Church & Dwight news, EVP Steven P. Cugine sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.21, for a total transaction of $1,076,045.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,766 shares in the company, valued at $2,876,824.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Steven J. Katz sold 11,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.32, for a total value of $874,003.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 13,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $967,497.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 126,432 shares of company stock worth $9,294,002 in the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc raised its position in Church & Dwight by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 27,786,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,649,662,000 after purchasing an additional 185,775 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Church & Dwight by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,229,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,330,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071,381 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Church & Dwight by 15,536.8% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 4,184,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 4,157,484 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Church & Dwight by 8.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,698,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,987,000 after purchasing an additional 294,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Church & Dwight by 2.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,948,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,028,000 after purchasing an additional 77,370 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.71% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

Further Reading: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.