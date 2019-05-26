CIBC Asset Management Inc Invests $296,000 in Zscaler Inc (ZS) Stock

CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ:ZS) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 4,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Zscaler by 190.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,685,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,501,000 after buying an additional 2,416,720 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC grew its position in Zscaler by 3,428.6% during the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 916,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,361,000 after buying an additional 890,203 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Zscaler during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,651,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Zscaler by 208.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 647,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,408,000 after buying an additional 437,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Zscaler by 16.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,649,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,277,000 after buying an additional 231,351 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.87% of the company’s stock.

In other Zscaler news, EVP Amit Sinha sold 9,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total transaction of $764,838.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Remo Canessa sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total value of $6,536,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 444,936 shares of company stock valued at $28,430,731 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 27.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ZS shares. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Zscaler from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Barclays increased their price target on Zscaler from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on Zscaler from $53.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Zscaler has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.36.

NASDAQ ZS opened at $73.76 on Friday. Zscaler Inc has a fifty-two week low of $24.76 and a fifty-two week high of $80.38. The firm has a market cap of $9.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -237.94 and a beta of 1.22.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 8.93% and a negative net margin of 11.06%. The firm had revenue of $74.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.20 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Zscaler Inc will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zscaler Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company's flagship services include Zscaler Internet Access solution that connect users to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

