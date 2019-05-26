Cincinnati Financial (CINF) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on CINF. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cincinnati Financial from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Cincinnati Financial from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the company from $90.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, May 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Cincinnati Financial presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $101.75.

Shares of CINF opened at $99.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.27 billion, a PE ratio of 29.76 and a beta of 0.72. Cincinnati Financial has a 1 year low of $66.33 and a 1 year high of $100.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The insurance provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 7.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 76.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 19th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.87%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 11.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,334,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $256,108,000 after purchasing an additional 354,822 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 7.4% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 911,582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $69,990,000 after purchasing an additional 63,086 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 17,645,128 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,355,324,000 after purchasing an additional 215,956 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Corp acquired a new stake in Cincinnati Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 39.9% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 37,166 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,877,000 after purchasing an additional 10,609 shares in the last quarter. 64.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cincinnati Financial

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment provides coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

