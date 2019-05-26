Clearfield Inc (CLFD) Given $17.00 Average Price Target by Brokerages

Shares of Clearfield Inc (NASDAQ:CLFD) have earned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a twelve-month consensus target price of $17.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.09 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Clearfield an industry rank of 10 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CLFD shares. TheStreet upgraded Clearfield from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Clearfield from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clearfield from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 1st.

NASDAQ:CLFD opened at $14.19 on Thursday. Clearfield has a 12-month low of $8.41 and a 12-month high of $16.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.89 million, a PE ratio of 44.34 and a beta of 1.64.

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). Clearfield had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 6.03%. The company had revenue of $19.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.00 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Clearfield will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLFD. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Clearfield by 1,718.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,382 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,251 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Clearfield by 123.9% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,917 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 4,935 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Clearfield by 47.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,332 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 4,902 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Clearfield by 5.6% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,631 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Clearfield by 10.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,093 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 2,602 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.11% of the company’s stock.

About Clearfield

Clearfield, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells standard and custom passive connectivity products to the fiber-to-the-premises, enterprises, and original equipment manufacturers markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers FieldSmart, a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes, and other enclosures.

