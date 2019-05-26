Clearwater Paper (CLW) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Clearwater Paper,a standalone company,produces pulp and paperboard at six facilities across the country namely Lewiston, Idaho; Las Vegas, Nev.; Elwood, Ill.; and near McGehee, Ark. The company manufactures quality paperboard, consumer tissue, and wood products.It has direct access to the public capital markets .The company is a premier supplier of private label tissue to major retail grocery chains, and also produces bleached paperboard used by quality-conscious printers and packaging converters. “

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CLW. ValuEngine lowered shares of Clearwater Paper from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Clearwater Paper in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Clearwater Paper from a c rating to a d rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Clearwater Paper to $44.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, KeyCorp restated a hold rating on shares of Clearwater Paper in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Clearwater Paper has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $32.67.

Shares of CLW opened at $17.95 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of $296.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.74. Clearwater Paper has a 12-month low of $17.19 and a 12-month high of $35.27.

Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $428.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.99 million. Clearwater Paper had a negative net margin of 8.31% and a positive return on equity of 7.76%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Clearwater Paper will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Linda K. Massman bought 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.92 per share, for a total transaction of $98,560.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 243,976 shares in the company, valued at $4,372,049.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in Clearwater Paper by 19.6% during the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 328,875 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,406,000 after buying an additional 53,845 shares during the period. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in Clearwater Paper during the third quarter worth approximately $255,000. Algert Global LLC grew its stake in Clearwater Paper by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 29,297 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 6,209 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Clearwater Paper during the fourth quarter worth approximately $153,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Clearwater Paper by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 25,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 1,471 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Clearwater Paper Corporation produces and sells produces and sells private label tissue and bleached paperboard products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Consumer Products, and Pulp and Paperboard. The Consumer Products segment manufactures and sells a line of at-home tissue products, including bathroom tissues, paper towels, facial tissues, and napkins; recycled fiber value grade products; and away-from-home products, such as conventional one- and two-ply bath tissues, two-ply paper towels, hard wound towels, and dispenser napkins.

